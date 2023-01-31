Trey Lance expects to be medically cleared in 3 to 4 weeks

The 49ers are cleaning out their lockers Tuesday, which means there’s media availability. Believe it or not, Trey Lance is still on the 49ers roster. He told reporters that he expects to be 100 percent for the team’s offseason program and should be cleared within four weeks.

Lance explained why he remained in the hospital after his first surgery: “I was in the hospital for about a week, about 5 days after my first procedure. Just trying to find a pain medication that worked for those first five days.”

#49ers Trey Lance says he should be fully cleared in 4 weeks, for start of OTAs in April, has not talked with Shanahan about 2023 QB plan but know it’ll be a media hot topic

His right foot still in an orthopedic boot pic.twitter.com/NS1n782Qgp — Cam Inman (@CamInman) January 31, 2023

Lance said he has not spoken to Kyle Shanahan about the 2023 quarterback plan during his exit meeting, but acknowledged it’ll be a hot topic this offseason: “I haven’t talked to Kyle yet. I’ll go talk to Kyle. I’m sure it’ll be a whole story again this year for you guys. So, super excited for that. Excited to get back out there. Excited to compete.”

If Shanahan believes he can win with Lance, then that’ll be the 49ers quarterback. If there’s any doubt, then it’ll be another offseason full of rumors.

I wouldn’t be so quick to give up on the youngster, especially after seeing how effective the 49ers were offensively under Brock Purdy. Lance was drafted No. 3 overall for a reason.

Unfortunately for Lance, he’s missed out on valuable playing experience during the past two seasons. Purdy came in and executed right away because he’s played a lot of football. The same cannot be said for Lance. Will Shanahan have the patience to go throw Lance’s inevitable growing pains? We’ll find out.