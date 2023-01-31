Brock Purdy: ‘What matters to me the most is being ready to play for the season’

As for Purdy, he plans to have more tests on his elbow in hopes of being ready for the 2023 regular season. 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will have more tests on his elbow as he hopes to be ready for the start of the 2023 regular season.

Purdy met with the media in the locker room and discussed his options:

“I’ve heard multiple things. In that scenario [where his UCL isn’t completely ruptured/torn] it’s six months and ready to go. In that scenario, they said after three months, you can start throwing and get into a throwing program and a throwing routine. I think six months would be like when you’re allowed to just go and practice and be a part of everything. That’s a scenario, but I definitely have some other options, too. Definitely gonna go through these MRI scans and make a decision. Hopefully, soon.”

#49ers Brock Purdy will have more tests on elbow and just wants to be ready for 2023 season pic.twitter.com/1YiPRD05FC — Cam Inman (@CamInman) January 31, 2023

Here’s Purdy, on how optimistic he’d be if he received the news where he’d only miss six months:

“If that is the case, I mean yeah. I don’t know exactly what the case is gonna be yet. The final decision. If that is it, then I’ll be ready come camp. Honestly, what matters to me the most is being ready to play for the season. We’ll see. I still have some options to weigh, and we’ll make a decision soon.”

Purdy sounds like a player who understands that his best and perhaps only chance to remain the starter is if he’s healthy enough come training camp.

Here’s more insight about Purdy’s options are as well as his return time according to Dr. Nirav Pandya: