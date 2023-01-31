DeMeco Ryans agrees to a six-year deal to become the Houston Texans head coach

It’s official. DeMeco Ryans has agreed to become the head coach of the Houston Texans on a six-year deal. The Texans have their new head coach and Ryans has stability.

Ryans was the best defensive coordinator in football during his two-year stint, and had nothing left to prove as a coordinator. The 49ers were dominant all season despite injuries at the most critical positions at football.

Ryans has all the makings to stick around in the NFL as a head coach for a long, long time. His rise to success so quickly reeks of Mike Tomlin, and we’ve seen how Tomlin’s career has gone.

Comparing DeMeco to a future Hall of Famer isn’t fair to him, but it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see the impact he’s had on the 49ers. He’ll be an easy coach to root for. Now, the speculation about who he takes will begin.

Kris Kocurek as defensive coordinator? Kocurek was born in Texas and went to college at Texas Tech. Will a handful of the 49ers unrestricted free agents follow suit? We’ll have our answers soon enough.