Golden Nuggets: Keeping Damar Hamlin in our thoughts

“In addition to the words, it appears at least two 49ers — Christian McCaffrey and Trey Lance — made significant donations to Damar Hamlin’s toy drive, one that has now raised $3.8 million at the time of this writing.”

“I thought it was noteworthy that he was one of the players on the sideline prominently congratulating Jordan Mason after Mason’s first NFL touchdown. Defensive starters are usually on the bench during offensive possessions. Why should Bosa care if an undrafted rookie running back gets a touchdown in Week 17? Still, he was leading the hugs and congratulations for Mason...I’ve also heard that Bosa is one of the players who have made an effort to make Jordan Willis feel comfortable. Willis, as many of you know, is extremely quiet and introverted. Bosa, whose locker is next to Willis’, has gone out of his way to make sure Willis doesn’t feel alienated. All of which to say, he’s been a good teammate as much as he has a good player.”

“I just think it’s general movement,” NFL analyst Brian Baldinger said Tuesday on 95.7 The Game. “The way that he moves and the way that he gets himself set to throw. We have all seen Jimmy. When the clock is ticking, and you’re past two-and-a-half seconds, we’ve all seen those feet. We’ve all seen kind of the throw where he just doesn’t—he’s got a good quick release, but he doesn’t really step into the throw. Sometimes the ball is sailing on him, and in the middle of the field, we’ve seen some dangerous throws....I just don’t see that from Brock. I see calm feet, good feet. And I see movement that is the right movement. I’m watching Carson Wentz the other day; it’s just one panic attack after another. Like, there’s no panic attacks with this kid (Purdy).

“They could wind up as low as the third seed, but they could also finish as high as No. 1 in the NFC. There are also four different opponents they’ll face on wild card weekend assuming they don’t have a first-round bye, of course.