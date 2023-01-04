49ers open Elijah Mitchell’s practice window

Kyle’s update, 12:30 p.m. PT: Kyle Shanahan announced the 49ers officially opened Elijah Mitchell’s practice window. Here’s a look at Wednesday’s practice report:

Did not practice:

Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle)

Kevin Givens (knee)

Christian McCaffrey (ankle, knee)

Aaron Banks (ankle, knee)

Javon Kinlaw (knee)

Dre Greenlaw (back strain)

Nick Bosa, Trent Williams (rest)

Limited:

Arik Armstead (ankle, foot)

Shanahan said the 49ers have made help available to any players and family members who might need emotional support after Damar Hamlin’s scary hit during Monday night football. Shanahan added he didn’t address the situation in a team meeting, but it was handled during the position groups. There was a team clinician at the 49ers facility Tuesday: “Most of our players were doing alright, but the wives needed it the most.”

The Arizona Cardinals announced David Blough would make his second start for the team this season against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18. Blough started last week against the Atlanta Falcons, completing 24 of his 40 attempts for 222 yards and a touchdown. Blough’s long was 26 yards, but he only averaged 5.5 yards per attempt.

DeAndre Hopkins, who didn’t play last week, will miss Sunday’s game. Hopkins and Charvarius Ward exchanged words the last time these two teams played. Mooney said, “I don’t respect his game. That’s steroid boy.” Hopkins responded, saying he would like to get in a boxing ring against Mooney to see how tough he really is.

The Cardinals will have the services of Marquise Brown, who had six receptions for 61 yards against the Falcons last week. Brown did not play in the first matchup between the Cardinals and 49ers.

Both of these moves were expected, as the 49ers remain 14-point favorites over Arizona. We’ll have an injury update for the 49ers shortly from Kyle Shanahan. One question some are wondering is whether or not Christian McCaffrey plays through a mild ankle sprain.

Elijah Mitchell’s practice window is expected to open Wednesday. Jordan Mason is running well, as is Ty Davis-Price. Giving McCaffrey a week to rest seems beneficial for all parties involved.