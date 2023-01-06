5 players to watch: Fred Warner can match a career-high in tackles for a season Sunday

The 49ers will try to extend their win streak to 10 as they also look to complete the sweep of the NFC West against the Cardinals on Sunday. San Francisco easily handled the Cardinals back in Week 11 when the division rivals met in Mexico City with a 38-10 win. These will be the five players to watch as the 49ers look to clinch, at minimum, the No. 2 seed in the NFC:

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Aiyuk had one of the best games of his career against the Raiders, with nine catches for 101 yards and a touchdown in the win. When the 49ers last played Arizona, Aiyuk finished with just two receptions for 20 yards, but both of his catches were for touchdowns in the 49ers' 28-point win.

Aiyuk has averaged 61.5 yards since these two teams last met, a number that would get Aiyuk past the 1,000-yard mark on Sunday for the first time in his career. Just 44 yards will get Aiyuk the milestone, who’s already having a career season with a career-high 74 receptions with eight touchdowns.

TE George Kittle

Kittle scored two touchdowns in November against Arizona to give him three and four touchdowns on the season. He’s scored five more in just the last three weeks giving the tight end a career-high nine on the season with three separate games with multiple touchdowns.

Kittle’s 23 yards against Las Vegas last week was his lowest yardage output since Week 15, but he was able to extend his streak of scoring a touchdown to three games. He’ll look to extend the streak against a familiar Cardinals defense.

CB Deommodore Lenoir

Lenoir had a rough game against the Raiders, allowing five receptions on seven targets for 108 yards, including a 45-yard reception in overtime against Davante Adams. Sunday against Arizona will be the 49ers' last tuneup before the playoffs begin, and some questions have appeared in the secondary.

The Cardinals will be without DeAndre Hopkins, and David Blough will be making his second start at quarterback for the Cardinals. A good game for Lenoir would be a good sign for the confidence in the secondary entering the playoffs.

LB Fred Warner

Warner had a mixed game against the Raiders with 12 tackles, matching a season-high, but was also called for two bad penalties, including a late game pass interference in the end zone to set up a Raiders score. When Warner last played against Arizona, he had just six tackles but was a menace in the backfield with a sack and a season-high two tackles for loss.

If Warner can record 15 tackles on Sunday, a number that would match his single-game career-high, Warner would match his career-high for tackles in a season, matching his number from last season.

DE Nick Bosa

Bosa didn’t record a sack against the Raiders, but he had ten pressures and made the play of the game, forcing a bad Jarrett Stidham throw that Tashaun Gipson intercepted. While the Strahan record seems to be out of reach, the 49ers franchise record for sacks is well within reach for Bosa.

He enters Sunday just two sacks off of Aldon Smith’s record of 19.5 he set back in 2012. Bosa had a sack when the 49ers faced Colt McCoy and the Cardinals in Week 11 but has only recorded two sacks in six career games against Arizona.