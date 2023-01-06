Shanahan provides injury updates for Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan provided the injury report Friday afternoon ahead of Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Cardinals.

The good news is neither Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, nor Elijah Mitchell received an injury designation. The plan is for all three to play Sunday. The 49ers will activate Elijah Mitchell from the injured reserve to the active roster Saturday.

San Francisco also re-signed defensive tackle Akeem Spence to the practice squad. That will be the only move the team makes this week at defensive tackle, as Kalia Davis isn’t expected to be activated from the NFI list. Shanahan was pleased with what he saw from Davis — who played the role of J.J. Watt this week — and wanted to use these practices for Davis to get reps.

Arik Armstead did not practice Friday due to an illness. You have to wonder if the same illness forced Javon Kinlaw to miss Thursday’s practice. Kinlaw returned Friday. Both have a questionable designation on the injury report:

OUT:

LB Dre Greenlaw

LG Aaron Banks

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

DT Kevin Givens

CB Ambry Thomas

QUESTIONABLE:

DT Arik Armstead

DT Javon Kinlaw

And now for a couple of injury updates at the quarterback position. Shanahan said it’s “still the goal” for Jimmy Garoppolo to be available late in the postseason. Shanahan shared that Jimmy can now put “some” weight on his injured foot.

As for Trey Lance, “the break healed, and it healed really well.” Shanahan said that Lance's second surgery was to remove the device implanted during the first surgery from Lance’s ankle.