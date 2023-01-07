Week 18 Saturday thread: Chiefs vs. Raiders and Titans vs. Jags

We have a pair of AFC games Saturday as the Kansas City Chiefs face the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Tennesee Titans against the Jacksonville Jaguars’ll follow that.

The Chiefs need a win to secure the #1 seed, so it’ll be all hands on deck for them. Still, and who knows this better than us after last week, I wouldn’t expect Kansas City to get many stops against a Raiders offense that should show even better against a porous Chiefs defense.

The circumstances are unfortunate for the Chiefs, considering they might lose out on a home game if they make it to the AFC title game, but that should be the least of any fans' worries considering a player almost lost his life.

The Titans are 6.5-point underdogs on DraftKings SportsBook against the Jaguars and are on their third quarterback Josh Dobbs. The winner of the game clinches the AFC South and a playoff berth. Jacksonville can still clinch if the Dolphins, Patriots, and Steelers lose.

For as much complaining as there’s been this week, two fanbases should be upset: The Jaguars and Lions. Trevor Lawrence and company get a primetime game, but it’s also on the heels of the Titans getting extended rest. Why should they have to play on a short week in a must-win situation?

We’ll see if it affects Jacksonville or whether the Titans' injuries are too much for them to overcome. I think both road teams cover, and we see each game go over the total.