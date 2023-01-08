Golden Nuggets: Game day!

“Mason has been the team’s No. 2 tailback and its designated closer, and he’s been more valuable to the 49ers than Davis-Price this season. West, who topped the undrafted list? The team waived him on Aug. 29 and he’s currently listed as an offensive lineman for the XFL’s Vegas Vipers...Where exactly does Mason stand among all of the rookies, including the nine draft picks? Here’s a re-ranking of what’s shaping up to be an impressive class. (You might be able to guess who is first). The list is largely based on how much each rookie has played this season and also discusses the player’s future fit.”

“I knew he was decisive and I knew he was accurate and cerebral and he’d handle everything at the line,” Papa told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco. “But it’s the athleticism, the make-you-miss ability... He runs a 4.84 [40-yard dash], which is not horrible for a quarterback, but it’s not Lamar Jackson, Justin Fields, the elite guys today, Trey Lance. But his 10-yard split in the first 10 [yards] of the 40 is a 1.55. That is 95th percentile for quarterbacks; that is short-area quickness that makes you miss.”

“The 49ers would fall to the No. 3 seed only if they lose and Minnesota wins. The No. 3 seed will play host to the New York Giants in the first round of the playoffs.”

“The 49ers also elevated veteran cornerback Janoris “Jackrabbit” Jenkins and defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour from the practice squad to be available to play against the Cardinals.”