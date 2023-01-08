49ers vs. Cardinals: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Niners will attempt to finish their season today on a double digit win streak, which could position them as the one seed (as long as the Eagles go down). On the other side of things, the Cardinals will be looking beyond this game to an offseason with many more questions than answers. With that in mind, it appears the main goal of this matchup will be for everyone to leave healthy, especially Deebo Samuel and Elijah Mitchell, who’ll return from injuries in an attempt to knock the rust off.

If you want to check in for the playoff dress rehearsal, everything you need to know is below.

Date: Sunday, January 8, 2023

Kickoff: 1:25 PM PT

Location: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Network: FOX

Play-by-Play: Chris Meyers

Color Analyst: Robert Smith

Live streaming: Sling TV

Odds: 49ers -14 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Total: 39.5