Jim Harbaugh is set to interview with the Denver Broncos this week

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that former San Francisco 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh, one of the most successful coaches in NFL history, plans to interview for the Denver Broncos' vacant head coaching position this week. Pelissero said Denver plans on making a big swing during the coaching hiring process this offseason, and Harbaugh fits that bill.

Harbaugh is currently under a Level I NCAA violation for the most Jim Harbaugh thing ever: Taking recruits out for a burger. The violation stems from Jim paying out of pocket with his own money.

Harbaugh has made two public statements within the past week saying that he plans on coaching next season but never specifically said he’d stay with the Wolverines.

Harbaugh will be in direct competition with former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, who said himself that he’s been in direct contact with Denver’s brass. I feel we could see Payton twice a year in Los Angeles.

Harbaugh beat Ohio State multiple times and has done just about all he could at Michigan. It’s between him, Payton, and DeMeco Ryans as the cream of the crop for the best coaches available during this cycle.