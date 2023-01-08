NFL Week 18 early thread: Don’t count on many upsets today

The Bills return to the football field after a near-tragic moment last Monday night. Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown to give Buffalo an early 7-0 lead over the New England Patriots.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to clinch a playoff berth with a win over Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns. Mike Tomlin has put together another incredible coaching job this season.

The Baltimore Ravens are rolling with Anthony Brown on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. If Baltimore beats the Bengals, then they’d play Cincy again next week, and a coin toss would decide the location of the game. Cincy is locked into the three seed but may not host a home game since they technically didn’t play last week.

Kirk Cousins and the Vikings have an early 7-0 lead over the Chicago Bears. Minnesota appears destined for the #3 seed in the NFC, barring a Niner loss to David Blough later this afternoon.

Other games on this morning’s slate include the Jets and Dolphins, Buccaneers and Falcons, Saints and Panthers, and Colts against the Texans.