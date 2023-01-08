Dre Greenlaw and Aaron Banks are inactive; Drake Jackson is a healthy scratch

The 49ers are under 90 minutes away from their regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals. The Vikings currently have a commanding lead over the Bears, so the Niners must win to remain the No. 2 seed.

The Eagles are starting Jalen Hurts, and the Giants are sitting these players:

Giants inactives today:

CB Adoree’ Jackson

RB Saquon Barkley

OLB Azeez Ojulari

OT Andrew Thomas

DL Dexter Lawrence

DL Leonard Williams — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 8, 2023

It will take one of the biggest upsets of the season for the 49ers to be the No. 1 seed by the end of the day. We’ll keep an eye out for the score in Philadelphia.

Here are the inactives for San Francisco today:

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

TE Ross Dwelley

G Aaron Banks

LB Dre Greenlaw

DE Drake Jackson

DT Kevin Givens

CB Ambry Thomas

Drake Jackson is a healthy scratch. Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw were both questionable heading into Sunday with an illness, so depth at defensive tackle takes precedence.

Deebo Samuel and Elijah Mitchell return to the lineup. Another thing we’ll keep an eye on is the usage between those two and Christian McCaffrey.