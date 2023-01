The Minnesota Vikings beat the Chicago Bears earlier today to move to 13-4. San Francisco now must beat Arizona to secure the No. 2 seed. You’d expect the 49ers to come out motivated and with something to prove after last week’s showing defensively.

The Cardinals are starting David Blough, who won’t have his top wide receiver, DeAndre Hopkins. Today will be the last time we see one of the best defensive players to ever play and the greatest of this generation, J.J. Watt.