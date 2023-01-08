And with that, the San Francisco 49ers 2022 regular season comes to a close.

The Niners needed a win over the Cardinals to secure the NFC’s number two seed, and that’s exactly what they got with another dominant second half performance.

Brock Purdy threw three touchdown passes, the defense forced four turnovers, and the Niners rolled to a victory 38-13 over the Cardinals.

San Francisco now heads into the playoffs on a ten game winning streak, something only eight other teams have done in the last quarter century in the NFL.

Join us live now using the embedded YouTube link at the top of the page, or just click here. We’re taking your questions and comments for the next hour or so, and reacting to what gets said in the post-game press conferences.

If you miss any of the show, it will be available in podcast form soon after the broadcast. You can also go back on the YouTube page, of course.