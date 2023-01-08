49ers vs. Cardinals second quarter thread: The defense is starting to settle in

We figured the 49ers’ defense would come out and execute after giving up over 30 points to Jarrett Stidham and the Raiders a week ago. Well, two plays in, and it was deja vu.

Fourth-string quarterback David Blough heaved a prayer into the sky on a pass intended for A.J. Green. The 49ers had Deommodore Lenoir and Tashaun Gipson in position, but Lenoir failed to make a play on the ball, and Green raced to the end zone for a 77-yard touchdown.

The 49ers only needed six on their opening possession to find the end zone. The drive was highlighted by a 26-yard catch and run by Kyle Juszczyk, who made a nifty move to avoid a defender. Christian McCaffrey scored on a screen pass from 21 yards out, thanks to some excellent blocking.

Both teams would Each team would punt on their ensuing drive. Brock Purdy had Brandon Aiyuk streaking open over the middle of the field. Aiyuk had to go full “Super Man” and dive but could not hold on to the catch through the ground.

It’s 7-6 after the first quarter.