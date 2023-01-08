49ers vs. Cardinals 3rd quarter thread: Who can get a stop?

DeMeco Ryans began to dial up the pressure against Blough, which helped the defense settle in. Nick Bosa would have added to his sack total had he not been tackled by the waist. Bosa would log his 18.5 sack of the season in the second quarter.

The offense would find the end zone before Bosa’s league-leading sack. Blough threw an errant pass that ended up as a gift to Tashaun Gipson. The offense scored in three plays after Elijah Mitchell scored from five yards out.

That wouldn’t be the last score of the second quarter, though. The Cardinals converted on 3rd & 14, then again on 3rd & 11 before eventually punching it in from one yard out. A touchdown and extra point brought the game to 14-13.

So, after looking like they were settling in, Blough and Arizona marched 12 plays that included a pair of third and long conversions and a 75-yard drive that resulted in a touchdown.

The offense took over with more than four minutes to play. Brandon Aiyuk picked up 22 yards, and just like that, San Francisco was in Arizona’s territory. Purdy found Kittle for his tenth touchdown of the season for a finger-tip grab in the back of the end zone to give the 49ers a 21-13 lead.