49ers vs. Cardinals fourth quarter thread: It looks like the Niners will be the #2 seed

Brandon Aiyuk went over the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the first time in his career early in the third quarter. He’s earned the WR1 tag, and it’s nice to see Aiyuk rewarded in the stat sheet.

Just when you thought the 49ers would punt, Christian McCaffrey picked up 19 yards on a 3rd & 17. That’s a little payback from earlier. The 49ers made the most of their second chance as Elijah Mitchell raced 37 yards before scoring from six yards out to give the 49ers a 28-13 lead.

Gipson caught another lousy throw from Blough for his fifth interception of the season. Gipson became the team leader in interceptions. Five was the most interceptions by a 49er defensive back since Tramaine Brock in 2013.

The turnovers weren’t down there. Jordan Willis had a sack-fumble to give the 49ers another short field. Mason appeared to have scored his second rushing touchdown, but the call was overturned. Kittle scored on a pass from Purdy from one yard out to give the Niners a 38-13 lead.