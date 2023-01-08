SNF thread: It’ll be the Packers or the Seahawks in Santa Clara next weekend

The Seahawks needed overtime to beat the Rams. The Detroit Lions are officially eliminated from the playoffs after Seattle’s victory. Now, Sunday Night Football will determine the 49ers' first-round opponent.

San Francisco is locked into the No. 2 seed after beating the Cardinals, and an Eagles win over the Giants. We will know who the No 7 seed is after the conclusion of Sunday Night Football.

It’s a win-and-you’re-in scenario with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers at home in Lambeau Field. They’re facing a quarterback in Jared Goff, who perpetually underperforms in cold-weather games. This game has all the makings for a convincing Packers win, right?

For as much as you’ll hear “the Lions don’t have anything the play for,” when have they ever in recent memory? Now, Detroit has a chance to play spoiler. I don’t see the Lions coming out flat in this spot. After being one of the league’s worst teams in the last few years, Detroit has a chance to finish over .500. I’m not as quick to pencil the Packers in as winners tonight.