The 49ers will host the Seahawks on Saturday at 1:30 PT for wild card game

Kyle’s update, 8:33 p.m. PT: The 49ers will host the Seahawks on Saturday. The game will be played at 1:30 p.m. PT.

The Lions and Packers went back and forth all game, but it was more so a game full of mistakes. Quay Walker became the only player in the NFL to be ejected twice this season. Both times were for shoving a member of the other team’s training staff.

Walker’s boneheaded penalty gave the Lions a short field and a chance to take the lead. Detroit did not disappoint and took a 20-16 lead. Aaron Rodgers threw an interception that was called back after an illegal hands-to-the-face penalty. But Rodgers couldn’t escape fate for a second drive in a row and threw another bad interception.

The 49ers will face the Seahawks for the second time ever in the playoffs. The last time both these teams met was in the 2013 NFC Championship. San Francisco owes Seattle revenge.

The lookahead line had the 49ers as 10.5-point favorites over the Seahawks before today started. No matter who they played, the Niners were bound to be heavy favorites next weekend.

Now, the only thing left was to see when each team would play. With this game being a rivalry and the 49ers being a cash cow, the Sunday night slot felt right. Saturday games are usually for the “worst” games of the playoff slate.

Ideally, it would be the Vikings and Giants on Saturday, the Cowboys and Buccaneers Sunday afternoon, and the 49ers against whichever opponent they’d face on Sunday night. We’ll update this once the schedule is officially announced.