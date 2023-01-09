49ers open as 10-point favorites over the Seahawks in Wild-Card showdown

The 49ers open as 10-point favorites over the Seahawks for their Wild-Card showdown on Saturday afternoon, with the O/U set to 43.5 points on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Sportsbooks in Las Vegas expect this to be a 49ers’ win by 27-17.

They were the biggest favorites of Wild-Card Weekend when the opening odds were announced, even bigger than the Bills (-9.5) over the Tua Tagovailoa-less Dolphins.

The 49ers have beaten the Seahawks twice this season. They beat them 27-7 at Levi’s Stadium when the 49ers were 8.5-point favorites with Trey Lance as starting quarterback and beat them 21-13 as three-point favorites in Seattle.

San Francisco will get the chance to complete the trifecta on Saturday to advance to the Divisional Round of the playoffs. There have been 22 instances where teams have played three times in one season. The team that has swept the regular season meetings has gone on to win the third matchup 14 of the 22 times.

The 49ers in 2021 were the last example, where they swept the Rams in the regular season but lost in the NFC Championship game. Vegas and most 49ers fans expect the opposite to happen this time, with the 49ers completing the season sweep of the Seahawks.