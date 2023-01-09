Golden Nuggets: Helluva regular season, huh?

“San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Brock Purdy, and others spoke with reporters after Sunday’s 38-13 win against the Arizona Cardinals. Here is everything they had to say.”

“We’ll also dive into Nick Bosa’s not-so-exciting postgame routine, tight end George Kittle calling for Rookie of the Year consideration for quarterback Brock Purdy, and a particularly awkward moment for an unlucky 49ers fan.”

“Saturday, January 14

NFC: 4:30 PM (ET) 7 Seattle at 2 San Francisco (FOX, FOX Deportes)

AFC: 8:15 PM (ET) 5 Los Angeles Chargers at 4 Jacksonville (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

Sunday, January 15

AFC: 1:00 PM (ET) 7 Miami at 2 Buffalo (CBS, Paramount+)

NFC: 4:30 PM (ET) 6 New York Giants at 3 Minnesota (FOX, FOX Deportes)

AFC: 8:15 PM (ET) 6 Baltimore at 3 Cincinnati (NBC, Peacock, Universo)”

“The 49ers essentially were in playoff mode from midseason onward, and fullback Kyle Juszczyk noted that had a galvanizing effect...“There are pluses and minuses to it,” he said. “I did feel like last year, being on the road for the last four games or whatever (it was), you almost had this us-against-the-world mentality, that we were going into enemy territory, that we had to band together. But it definitely takes its toll on you, too. It’s not easy.”

“But mostly because they have a whole bunch of players who think just like him, who prioritize winning and approach the responsibility given to them with the utmost gravity....The 49ers are loaded with stars, and their top-end talent is central to why they’re the No. 2 seed in the NFC. But a big reason they are firmly in the mix as one of the true contenders for the Super Bowl is because of their depth. They’ve survived multiple injuries that would otherwise be debilitating thanks to players who have filled in admirably or outperformed expectations.”

“Does the occasionally less-than-sunny Shanahan sometimes sound a bit like Purdy? Yes. Does the ferociously self-accountable and mature Purdy sometimes sound a bit like Shanahan? Yes. Yes. Definitely yes. There’s a personality fusion here...Garoppolo flourished with Shanahan for years in an occasionally wayward, kid-brother kind of relationship with the head coach. Trey Lance was developing his own kind of connection with Shanahan before he got hurt this season. But the Shanahan-Purdy link is much, much clearer and possibly symbiotic...”

“Despite the first half shakiness on defense, it was another second half shutout, and a cake walk win, as expected.”