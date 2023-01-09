The Titans have requested permission to speak with Adam Peters and Ran Carthon

The 49ers took the league by storm in 2019. Since then, the NFL has come calling each offseason for their coaches and personnel staff. It’s a copycat league, and the 49ers have a brand of football the rest of the NFL covets.

First, it was Joe Woods, who left to become the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator. Then it was Robert Saleh, who was hired as the New York Jets head coach. Last year, offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel became the Miami Dolphins' head coach and took them to the playoffs in Year 1.

After turning down a second interview with the Vikings last season, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans will have a pick of the litter this offseason for numerous head coaching vacancies. Denver has already requested Ryans’s services.

Every year, we hear about the NFL being smitten over the 49ers' assistant general manager Adam Peters. And not far behind him is the director of pro personnel, Ran Carthon. Both have received multiple interviews for vacant general manager positions during the past couple of seasons.

This offseason won’t be any different. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Tennessee Titans have requested permission to speak with both Peters and Carthon for their vacant general manager job. According to Rapoport, those were the Titans' first two requests.

So, as the 49ers prepare to make another Super Bowl run, two of their top personnel members and defensive coordinator will be dealing with outside noise, such as interviews.