Shanahan on beating the Seahawks for a third time: ‘I don’t look at it as you have to beat someone 3 times’

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan met with the media on Monday morning to provide injury updates. Elijah Mitchell and Deebo Samuel came out of Week 18’s tuneup healthy. Deebo played 42 snaps Sunday against the Cardinals compared to Mitchell’s ten.

Shanahan sounded optimistic that Dre Greenlaw and Aaron Banks will practice at some point this week. Both players were inactive for the regular season finale. Defensive tackle Kevin Givens, who hasn’t played since Week 14, is healthy and good to go. That’ll be a significant boost for the interior pass rush.

Shanahan also had this to say about next week’s opponent, a team the 49ers have beaten twice this season:

“I don’t look at it as you have to beat someone three times. We have to beat them on Saturday. That’s the game. Don’t think other games have to do with it. It comes down to this. Know each other pretty well. You don’t surprise each other. Usually, each time we play, it comes down to the wire, the last possession, and that’s what we’re ready to fight for.”

The 49ers have outscored the Seahawks 48-20 in two games this season. Shanahan isn’t wrong in saying this is a new game, but the way each team is trending into the playoffs, it’s hard not to love the Niners' chances Saturday.