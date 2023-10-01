49ers vs. Cardinals: How to watch, start time, TV channel, live stream and more

Welcome to Week 4. The San Francisco 49ers have not started undefeated for three weeks since 2019. We know what happened that season. Can they continue this momentum against the Arizona Cardinals? We’re about to find out as the Cardinals will head to Santa Clara for the 49ers second divisional matchup of the 2023 season. This will be an afternoon game on Fox with Kevin Kugler doing play-by-play. Mark Sanchez will be doing commentary.

The 49ers have had their best start since 2019 and there’s been only one thing that can slow them down: injuries. Despite never really getting going last week on Thursday Night Football, the 49ers managed to stomp the New York Giants 30-12. Now they face a division rival that can play them hard despite the gap in ability.

The Arizona Cardinals have managed to hang in two games they played until they remembered they were the Arizona Cardinals. In Week 3, they managed to repress this fact for four quarters against the Dallas Cowboys, a team many thought would be the class of the NFC. Arizona put a stop to that, hanging in and eventually beating the Cowboys. While the Cowboys had to deal with the loss of cornerback Trevon Diggs, it’s doubtful anyone expected that to happen. The Cardinals being in two games they could have won, as well as beating the second or third-best team in the NFC will be coming in with some massive momentum.

The Cardinals have had journeyman quarterback Joshua Dobbs steering things while incumbent starter Kyler Murray rehabs from a knee injury. Thing is, Murray’s days were somewhat numbered with the signing of new coach Jonathan Gannon and Dobbs has impressed in all three games. We can expect the Cardinals to play the 49ers hard, but the sportsbooks have the 49ers favored by two touchdowns which means this still could get out of hand early.

To level the playing field the 49ers are dealing with some injuries. The good news is wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk isn’t on the injury report. The bad news is there is an injury report. Wide receiver Juan Jennings is doubtful. Running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (ankle) are both questionable. Per several writers, Mitchell is expected to be out. Due to some transactions on Saturday, wide receiver Deebo Samuel (ribs) is speculated to play per Adam Schefter.

The Arizona Cardinals will have some injuries themselves. Most notable is wide receiver Marquise Brown listed as questionable, however per Ian Rapoport, he is expected to play.

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Kickoff: 1:25 PST, 4:25 PM EST

Location: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Network: Fox

Play-by-Play: Kevin Kugler

Color Analyst: Mark Sanchez

Broadcast Map (Via 506sports):

SB Nation Affiliate: Revenge of the Birds

Odds: 49ers -14 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Total: 43.5

For more betting information, please visit DraftKings Sportsbook.