London Thread: Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars take on Desmond Ridder and the Falcons

We have our first matchup across the pond this morning as the Jacksonville Jaguars play their first of what will be back to back games this morning. First up for Trevor Lawrence and company are the Atlanta Falcons.

Jacksonville enters this game at 1-2. This is a game that feels like they have to win. Lawrence’s receivers have been shaky at best, as drops have been an issue. On the other side of the ball, the Jaguars have struggled to generate pressure.

Atlanta is a young and upcoming team that has surprised with a 2-1 start. Desmond Ridder hasn’t been great, but Bijan Robinson has looked the part. We’ll see how the lack of Jacksonville’s pass rush impacts Ridder, who hasn’t been accurate.

I think Jacksonville eventually pulls away as Atlanta struggles to score in a game that figures to see both teams start slow.