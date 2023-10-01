Schefter: Deebo Samuel is expected to play barring a pre-game setback

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was listed as questionable on Friday’s final injury report as he’s dealing with a rib and knee injury. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Samuel is expected to suit up this afternoon against the Arizona Cardinals, barring any pre-game setbacks.

That would explain why the team promoted only one receiver on Saturday. Jauan Jennings, who was listed as doubtful with a shin issue, is not expected to play. We should see Ray-Ray McCloud and Ronnie Bell in place of Jennings.

Elijah Mitchell, who injured himself during Thursday’s practice when he tripped and landed on his knee, won’t play today either, per Schefter. Mitchell’s body continues to fail him. Think about what you just read. He tripped, then landed on his knee, and that’s why he’s not playing in a game. Mitchell will now have missed more games, 20, than he’s appeared in, 18, since being drafted by the 49ers in 2021.

Jordan Mason will likely resume the role of backup running back, with Ty Davis-Price presumably being active for the first time this season.