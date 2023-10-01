Week 4 early morning thread: The best morning slate yet

We’ve got an action packed Week 4 slate and all eyes will be on Mike McDaniel’s Miami Dolphins after they put up 70 points last week. The task is much tougher today as the Phins take on Josh Allen and a Buffalo Bills team that has looked the part since Week 1.

The Baltimore Ravens travel to Cleveland, but the Browns won’t have Deshaun Watson this morning. Rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robison will be the fifth-rookie starting today. After getting upset last week against the Colts, this is a great spot for Lamar Jackson and company to bounce back.

DeMeco Ryans looks to build off his first career win as the Texans host the Steelers. Pittsburgh moved the ball against the Raiders, but I like the Texans to keep Kenny Pickett and that offense at bay.

We’ll see if the Rams early season magic has run out as they’ll face Anthony Richardson and the Colts. That game is a coin flip.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals take on Tennessee as Mike Vrabel’s Titans got blown out last week. You know Vrabel will have them ready to play. Despite winning last week, the Bengals still have plenty of issues offensively. Look for the Titans to expose those.

Last week I said the Bills were on upset alert against the Commanders and Washington went on to lose by 30+ after Sam Howell continued to turn the ball over. The Eagles welcome the Commanders to town in what figures to be a lower-scoring rock fight between two NFC East squads.

The Vikings face the Panthers, then the Bucs and the Saints round out the morning slate.