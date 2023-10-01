Deebo Samuel is ACTIVE

There’s a slight breeze at Levi’s Stadium, but that should hardly impact the game in Santa Clara today. The only thing left to see was whether Deebo Samuel would be active, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter had previously reported early Sunday morning.
Here’s a look at today’s inactive list:
QB Brandon Allen
OG Nick Zakelj
DT Kalia Davis
LB Jalen Graham
RB Elijah Mitchell
CB Anthony Brown
WR Jauan Jennings
Wide receiver Willie Snead will wear No. 83, while cornerback Kendall Sheffield will sport No. 35. And Ty Davis-Price, who will make his 2023 debut, will wear No. 23.
So, Deebo will play, as will Brandon Aiyuk. Who takes over as the third receiver remains to be seen. Ronnie Bell has seen an uptick in his snaps. But the team started Ray-Ray McCloud last week, as the Giants ran more man-to-man coverage.
Cardinals rookie first round pick Paris Johnson Jr. is active after suffering an ankle injury during Friday’s practice.
Loading comments...