49ers vs. Cardinals, third quarter thread: Arizona is getting annoying

After picking up another first down, the Cardinals faced a 3rd & 5 from the 20-yard line, but Tashaun Gipson defended a back-shoulder fade well enough to force an incompletion, and Arizona settled for a 38-yard field goal attempt. Matt Prater’s kick was good, and the score was 14-3.

Purdy remained perfect on the next drive after airing it out to Brandon Aiyuk for a 42-yard gain, then finding McCloud on the next play. Within a blink of an eye, the Niners were inside of the Cardinals 10-yard line.

A six-yard passing score to McCaffrey put the Niners ahead by three possessions, and it was 21-3, San Francisco. On three possessions, Purdy was 10-for-10 for 145 yards, with a near perfect passer rating of 152.1.

After another penalty on their next drive, Arizona had more penalties (7) than first downs (5) through a quarter and a half. But the Cardinals were scrappy, and converted a fake punt to keep their drive alive heading into the two-minute warning.

During the two-minute drill, Ambry Thomas came in at cornerback for Oliver, and Deommodore Lenoir moved into the slot. Presumably, this was because the coaching staff felt like Lenoir matched up better against the speedy Rondale Moore.

Thomas was targeted on second and long, but did not surrender a reception. Then, on 3rd & 9, after the Cardinals had the ball for about five minutes, but only made it to midfield, Thomas once again fell for a double move toward the end of the half. That put the Cardinals in scoring territory.

Thomas compounded an error on the following play after guarding a shorter route and leaving Talanoa Hufanga out to dry on the deeper route. The play was under review, as it looked like Arizona’s wideout may have bobbled the ball.