Sunday Night Thread: It’s Zach Wilson against Patrick Mahomes

The New York Jets host the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night football. Everyone on the planet believes Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Taylor Swift will run away with this game.

Zach Wilson has done little to impress, and it feels like he’s a walking turnover at this point. You can’t help but feel bad for Robert Saleh, as the Jets looked to make a Super Bowl run with Aaron Rodgers under center, but that didn’t last long.

The only Jets win is by way of a punt return touchdown. Will that be any different in their second primetime game? Unlikely, but the Chiefs offense, despite running it up against the Bears last week, isn’t “fixed,” as some would have you think.

This should be a sloppy game as both defenses should do enough to slow down the opposing offense. If Saleh’s boys can force a turnover, they have a chance.