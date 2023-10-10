NFC West recap: 49ers continue perfection, Rams, Cardinals fall further back

Those of you hoping for better separation of the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC seeding race will be left quite disappointed. While the 49ers managed to cause some separation from the Dallas Cowboys, the Philadelphia Eagles remained tied in record with the 49ers.

At first, Week 5 was a week when a loss was a possibility. Then Week 5 actually happened, and it’s less “when will the first loss happen” and instead “who can beat the 49ers?” We’ll have to see how health holds up. If this team can stay healthy, watch out.

While the NFC at-large was disappointing, the NFC West suffered some losses this weekend which causes some separation in the divisional race.

Los Angeles Rams (2-3)

Thanks again for nothing, Rams. Last time I ever root for you. The Rams made it look like there might be a game, but then they Ram’d it hard and let Philly start taking over via a brotherly shove. From there the Eagles never looked back and 17-14 turned into 23-14. The Rams had small chances in the second half, but managed to squander them all.

For those of you who want that goal line formation to be banned, you are going to have to wait awhile. Per Adam Schefter, the move has the attention of the NFL competition committee, but it’s not going the way of the pile-driver until after the season.

As for the Rams, the loss now puts them three games back of the 49ers. Barring disaster, they shouldn’t be in the divisional conversation. The 49ers would need to have an epic collapse and the Rams would have to stop doing whatever the hell that was on Sunday.

Seattle Seahawks (3-1)

The Seahawks were on bye week.

Arizona Cardinals (1-4)

Like many Cardinal games, the Cardinals managed to get a small lead before it set in they are the Cardinals. In this case, just when it looked like the Cincinnati Bengals may be starting to get some cushioning at 10-0, the Cardinals roared (or is it chirped?) back to make it 14-10, and we had a football game.

And then, well, we had a game. A game the Bengals were in control of, but still a game. The Cardinals not only forgot their identity, but they also forgot Ja’Marr Chase does Ja’Marr Chase things. You can’t blame them, he hasn’t had a touchdown all season. Luckily, Chase fixed this by doing three touchdowns against the Cardinals.

And the Bengals won 34-20.

All jokes aside, if the Cardinals were tanking, no one on that team got the memo. They play hard every week. It again, reminds me of the 2017 San Francisco 49ers.

Into Week 6

The 49ers are heading to Cleveland to take on the Browns, which should be a fun game. The 49ers opened up as 5-point favorites as a road team, which indicates this might get ugly. It also could be a trap game. After getting mollywhopped by the 49ers Sunday, the Cowboys have dropped in defensive rankings and technically, the Browns have the No. 1 defense currently.

The Seahawks will get a turn against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hopefully, Joe Burrow can keep this winning thing going and knock another NFC West rival back a peg.

The Cardinals and Rams will be squaring off for a divisional game. If the Cardinals can pull out a win against the Rams, that would probably all but remove the Rams as a divisional threat and then the Seahawks would be the only ones the 49ers would have to worry about.

Bengals, don’t let us down.

1st: San Francisco 49ers; Next: at Cleveland Browns

2nd: Seattle Seahawks; Next: at Cincinnati Bengals

3rd: Los Angeles Rams; Next: vs. Arizona Cardinals

4th: Arizona Cardinals; Next: at Los Angeles Rams