Golden Nuggets: Who’s got it better than us?

“At that point, the Cowboys had eight total yards on three 3-and-outs. On both sides of the ball, they were perpetually a step behind. As the Niners zoomed across the field like Blue Angels, Dallas was stuck in Great America Parkway traffic.”

“Didn’t see it coming,” Prescott said. “We put everything into this and got punched in the mouth. … This may be the most humbling game I’ve ever been a part of. Felt good about the preparation. Felt good about everything, honestly, coming into this game. Matchups, too. And they beat us in every aspect.”

“Lenoir and many of his other teammates were especially fired up after head coach Kyle Shanahan’s weekly “highlights” presentation, which took place during Saturday night’s team meeting at a hotel near the stadium. Included was a clip of Dallas defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, interviewed at his locker following the team’s 30-10 victory over the Jets last month, proclaiming, “You just witnessed the best defense in the world. We don’t care about (anybody) else. They’ve gotta come match our energy, and nobody can do it.”

“The 49ers played more man coverage against the Cowboys than they have all season and starting cornerbacks Ward and Lenoir were strong throughout. Lenoir was targeted five times and allowed just two catches for 14 yards. He came away with PFF’s highest coverage grade among the 49ers’ defensive backs, 85.9.”

“I tell George all the time: ‘Prime time George,’” receiver Brandon Aiyuk said postgame. “There have been a couple games I’ve played with him – Thursday night, Sunday Night, Monday Night, whatever the case may be — where he comes up big. Today was just another case of that.”

“A worst-case scenario could have meant a season-ending biceps tear, but Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Banks avoided that. It was re-designated as a shoulder injury.”

“No, I don’t believe they’ll lose a single game all year,” Whitner said. “When I look at the opposition and I look at the field, there’s nobody that’s even playing up to the level and the standard that the 49ers are playing right now.”

“Today, Pro Football Focus released its grades from the game. Which Niners played well, and who has more work to do?”

“By the time he was done, Purdy had become the fourth Niners quarterback — alongside Jim Plunkett, Joe Montana and Jeff Garcia — to throw for four touchdowns (three to Kittle) against the Cowboys in the teams’ longstanding rivalry.”

“San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday, the day after the team’s 42-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Here is everything he had to say.”

“As soon as the offense went down on that first drive and scored, I was like, ‘We got ‘em,’ “ Warner said. “The way that they are operating right now is unbelievable. I’ve been a part of a lot of good teams since I’ve been here, but the way the offense is playing is unlike anything I’ve seen. That right there just lets me know that as long as the defense is doing our job, we’re always going to have a chance.”

“Among the current pair of top-two seeds in each conference — San Francisco and Philadelphia in the NFC and Kansas City and Miami in the AFC — Purdy leads the other three quarterbacks in accuracy (72.1 percent), passer rating (123.1), TD-to-interception ratio (plus-9) and team margin of victory (19.8 points per game)