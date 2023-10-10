The 49ers won’t face the Vikings best player in Week 7

The 49ers are on the road for their next two games. They face the Cleveland Browns next Sunday, then travel north to face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7.

The Vikings have been competitive in their recent games against the Niners. Well, outside of the 2020 playoff game. When the two teams played in 2021, The 49ers won 34-26.

But Minnesota won’t have its best player this time around. Star wide receiver Justin Jefferson suffered a hamstring injury in Week 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs that kept him out of the fourth quarter. Minnesota mounted a comeback, but had to do it without Jefferson.

We’re not talking about your run-of-the-mill wide receiver here. Jefferson is objectively one of the three to five best wideouts in the league. He’s third in receiving yards and fourth in first downs and targets. He’s a significant part of the Vikings offense.

So, San Francisco is off the hook against one of the best wide receivers in the NFL in two weeks, and they may face a Browns team without its quarterback and starting guard in Week 6.