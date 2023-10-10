Kerry Hyder Jr. reunites with DeMeco Ryans; Randy Gregory will wear No. 5

We’ll get a glimpse of the 49ers newest member, Randy Gregory, once the team returns to the practice field on Wednesday. According to The Athletic’s Matt Barrows, Gregory will wear a familiar number: 5. Yes, that’s Trey Lance’s old number.

Obvious and low-hanging fruit jokes about that number finally seeing the field for the Niners aside, the team can use Gregory’s services. There are opportunities for the player opposite of No. 97 to make an impact.

The 49ers continued to generate pressure, but it came from the usual suspects. Drake Jackson and Austin Bryant had one pressure each on a combined 16 pass rushes. Nick Bosa had seven pressures on 24 pass rushes.

The player San Francisco released once they acquired Gregory was Kerry Hyder Jr. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Hyder Jr. will reunite with DeMeco Ryans and sign with the Houston Texans practice squad.

Good for Hyder Jr., who gave the 49ers a high-quality pass rusher for multiple years, but just couldn’t replicate his previous success this year. Hopefully, he can find his groove again in Houston.