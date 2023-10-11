49ers have the 6th-toughest strength of schedule remaining in the NFL

It’s been a dream of a start to the season for the 49ers. They lead the league in point differential and the only reason they’ve played a one-possession game was because Sean McVay kicked a field goal in Week 2 as time expired. The 49ers aren’t just winning, but they’re winning with margin.

That’s been the biggest surprise. Not so much that the Niners are undefeated. But how they are winning has likely caught even the biggest homer off-guard. Can the Niners sustain their demolition ways?

According to ESPN’s Mike Clay, the Niners have the sixth-toughest strength of schedule for the remainder of the season:

The next two opponents, the Browns and Vikings, may be without key starters. We’ll see if Joe Burrow is healthy come Week 8. I’m still not sold on the Bengals and believed this season is going about as expected for Cincy.

Traveling to Jacksonville won’t be an easy game, even though it comes after a bye week. Trevor Lawrence is one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL and playing on the other side of the country is a tough ask in general.

Tampa Bay currently leads the NFC South, although that’s not saying much. Still, it’s a Todd Bowles defense and the Bucs have Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

You can never discount a divisional opponent, as four of the 49ers final seven games are played within the division. The other three opponents will either be in the playoffs or looking to play spoiler.

As the 49ers sit 5-0, where do you think they’ll finish record-wise? There’s an easy argument to be made that this team can finish 15-2, but I’ll go 14-3, which is a record everyone would’ve taken prior to the start of the season. Let us know what your record prediction is in the comments.