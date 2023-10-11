49ers Reacts Week 6: Is there a position the Niners need to upgrade at the trade deadline?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Francisco 49ers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/TZX8MK/">Please take our survey</a>

The 49ers are rolling with a 5-0 record after beating down the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Fans are looking at the upcoming schedule and wondering when or even if the 49ers will lose a game. Top to bottom, the 49ers have the best roster in the NFL.

Should the 49ers be proactive at the trade deadline to solidify the roster or perhaps bring in an impact player to push them into February in Las Vegas? What position would require the upgrade?

Randy Gregory will join the pass-rushing fold this week after the 49ers acquired him from Denver with a 2024 seventh-round pick in exchange for the team’s 2024 sixth-round selection.

In recent seasons, the 49ers have been active in the trade market. In 2019, the 49ers acquired Emmanuel Sanders and a 2020 fifth-round pick for a 2020 third-round and fourth-round pick. Sanders immediately brought stability and leadership to the 49ers receiver room, and the team won the NFC.

On November 2, 2021, the 49ers acquired Charles Omenihu for a 2023 sixth-round pick. Omenihu revived his career as a 49er and signed with Kansas City this offseason. Small risk with a high reward, as Omenihu was effective as a rotational pass rusher.

The 49ers’ offense transformed with the acquisition of Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers for a 2023 second, third, and fourth-round pick and a 2024 fifth-round pick. No complaints with that move, as McCaffrey is the driving force of this offense.

It takes two to tango with any trade, but with the direction of the Denver Broncos season and the voiced displeasure of Garett Bolles, he might be a target for the 49ers. Bolles is the graded 21 out of 72 tackles in the NFL, per PFF. The issues are: will Denver be willing to part with Bolles, the compensation, and can he flip over to right tackle? Colton McKivitz has improved as the season has gone on.

Speaking of the Broncos, what about Patrick Surtain II? His father was very vocal on social media about the teams’ direction. Surtain is a young starter at corner and would net a significant return for Denver. Surtain would be paired with Charvarius Ward on the outside and kick Deommodore Lenoir inside to fortify the secondary.

As the season progresses and other teams realize their season won’t end with a playoff berth, more names will pop up. The 49ers, after five weeks, don’t have to force a move but expect the team to continue to monitor options and pull the trigger on something that can lift this roster even more.

Which position do you want the 49ers to address in a trade, if at all?