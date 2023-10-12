What does Randy Gregory bring to the 49ers?

Randy Gregory will debut as a 49er on Sunday in Cleveland to bolster the 49ers’ pass rush and defensive line depth. Nick Bosa wasn’t shy with his praise for Gregory and what his addition will bring to the team.

Nick Bosa on Randy Gregory:



"Hell of a pass-rusher. Super physical which is ideal for our scheme." pic.twitter.com/UoxpziXn8d — KNBR (@KNBR) October 11, 2023

Gregory’s health has been a point of concern, but Gregory declared he is ready to go and in full health.

The key question surrounding Randy Gregory is his health. Because he was a very productive edge rusher up through last season. If he’s physically ready to go, the 49ers and Kris Kocurek have an excellent track record of maximizing DL talent: pic.twitter.com/FTW6X0WHNq — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) October 11, 2023

The 49ers have attempted to duplicate the speed rusher element that Dee Ford provided in 2019 when the 49ers won the NFC. Drake Jackson had three sacks in his first game but hasn’t been able to build on that performance. The 49ers believe Gregory can be the speed rusher situationally that can help Bosa and add to the defensive line.

A deeper look into Gregory’s numbers can paint the picture of his potential impact on the 49ers in 2023. Per Sports Info Solutions, Gregory has a career pass rush percentage of 96.2 and has 19.5 sacks in his career. In 2018 and 2021, Gregory had six sacks, which is his career-high.

From 2020 to 2022, Gregory’s pressure percentage was 15.2 (2020), 15.7 (2021), and 15.7 (2022). In 2022, Gregory had 106 pass rushes and finished with an 11.3 hurry percentage, 10.4 QB hit percentage, 16 pressures, 12 hurries, 11 QB hits, five knockdowns, and two sacks.

Here are some highlights of Gregory’s time with the Cowboys in 2021:

Thread of some different Randy Gregory plays that I thought were worth making cut ups of



2021 WC game



Pressure through the A gap on a stunt



Clears 75 with a nice rip move pic.twitter.com/9t4GuiQXEY — Jordan Elliott (@splash_cousin) October 7, 2023

The confidence in Kris Kocurek to maximize pass rusher talent was another reason for excitement after the trade. Charles Omenihu and Arden Key went on to sign deals after working with Kocurek. Gregory is a rental for now, given his contract status following this season, but if the 49ers can tap into his talent, it could prove to be a move that helps the 49ers achieve the ultimate goal.