The San Francisco 49ers easily defeated the Dallas Cowboys 42-10 on Sunday Night Football, continuing a dominant stretch of performances that have led to a point differential of 167-68 through five games.

Sunday’s game was the most complete performance that the 49ers had all season, as head coach Kyle Shanahan noted postgame, and it came against the team’s toughest opponent of the season: the Dallas Cowboys.

That leads us to the question: are the 49ers the best team in the NFL?

In our latest podcast episode, we discussed the topic while comparing the 49ers to the rest of the NFL through five weeks, breaking down every position.

The numbers support the argument for the 49ers, as they rank No. 1 in total Defense-Adjusted value over Average (DVOA), while boasting the second-best scoring offense and the best defense in regard to opponent points per game.

San Francisco will get a chance to prove their case down the road, as they hold the sixth-toughest strength of schedule down the line, which involves a Week 13 bout on the road against the still-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

