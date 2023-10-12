Dre Greenlaw misses practice with a hamstring injury

The 49ers practice report for Thursday is out. Left guard Aaron Banks was limited once again with a shoulder injury. Running back Elijah Mitchell, who didn’t practice on Wednesday, was limited with a knee injury.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw missed Thursday’s practice with a hamstring injury. Greenlaw didn’t practice on Wednesday, but he was listed as a “resting player,” and not due to an injury.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was on KNBR Thursday afternoon explaining the Niners injury report: Two of them practiced today, Banks and Elijah, so they got through practice, which is a good sign. Dre couldn’t go today, so hopefully he’ll feel better tomorrow.”

The big news on the injury front comes from the Cleveland Browns. Josina Anderson confirmed that Deshaun Watson won’t play Sunday:

I’m told the #Browns QB Deshaun Watson will not play Sunday vs the 5-0 #49ers, per source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 12, 2023

We mentioned earlier on Thursday that the 49ers could face a backup quarterback. Well, there you have it. It’ll be P.J. Walker versus Brock Purdy in Week 6.