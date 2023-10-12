NN Week 6 Prediction Contest: 49ers head to Cleveland to take on Browns

After the San Francisco 49ers destroyed the Dallas Cowboys last week at Levi’s Stadium, they head across the country to play the Cleveland Browns. The offense is on an incredible streak of 30+ point performances, and the defense has lived up to high expectations as well. The Browns have the benefit of a bye week, but the last time they took the field, they lost 28-3 to the Ravens.

Due to our sponsorship with Tallysight, we have to pick every game. But, as usual, we’ll narrow it down to six for you at the bottom. Odds for all the games are available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Marc’s picks record last year:

Regular season: 154-116-2

Postseason: 12-1

This season:

Week 1: 7-9

Week 2: 9-7

Week 3: 10-6

Week 4: 13-3

Week 5: 10-4

Here are Marc’s picks for this week’s slate of games:

Kansas City over Denver: Sean Payton could alleviate a lot of pressure if he pulled off the upset, but I just don’t see how that happens. The Broncos are once again heading for disaster.

Ravens over Titans: The Ravens are in the same category as the Chargers over the past few seasons, constantly flashing an elite team that just fails to maintain consistency. Still, they should be able to bounce back from an embarrassing loss to the Steelers to defeat the Titans.

Commanders over Falcons: The Falcons have been one of the better bad teams, but I’m still taking the underdog in a matchup like this.

49ers over Browns: The only case against the Niners is that they lose focus. But this team seems more locked in than any other has under Kyle Shanahan.

Texans over Saints: The Saints have the schedule to coast to double-digit wins, but I like the Texans as an underdog at home. If C.J. Stroud can catch fire, New Orleans lacks the firepower to keep up.

Dolphins over Panthers: The Panthers offense still hasn’t scored 30 points in a game and has only eclipsed 25 once. That’s not a recipe for success against Mike McDaniel, Tua Tagovailoa, and the Dolphins.

Seahawks over Bengals: In a matchup between two teams that are trying to bounce back from bumpy starts, I’ll take the slight underdog. I know Joe Burrow has been able to play, but I want to see him turn in one more high-end performance before I start giving the Bengals the usual leeway I give teams with elite QBs.

Jaguars over Colts: The Jaguars should extend their winning streak to three against a Colts team that won’t have Anthony Richardson. Gardner Minshew is a good backup quarterback but doesn’t have the skillset to keep up with Trevor Lawrence unless Jacksonville makes several unforced errors.

Bears over Vikings: I have a feeling the Bears are due for a stinker, but I can’t help giving myself a little more reason to root for Justin Fields.

Patriots over Raiders: The Patriots are bad, yes, but I think folks are reading too much into a really difficult early-season schedule. The Raiders still haven’t scored 20 points in a game this season, and I don’t think Bill Belichick is going to let himself get embarrassed against Jimmy Garoppolo.

Lions over Bucs: The Lions have been a high-variance team under Dan Campbell, which gives the Bucs a fighting chance at home, but I think Detroit gets it done.

Rams over Cardinals: That Cardinals win over the Cowboys is going to be baffling us all for months.

Eagles over Jets: Philly could probably beat the Jets without throwing a single pass.

Bills over Giants: The Giants will need the worst version of Josh Allen to show up to get a victory. After he did that against the Jets earlier this year, I don’t think Buffalo’s star quarterback lets that happen against another in-state rival.

Chargers over Cowboys: I talked about the Cowboys being a little overrated heading into last week, and I think the blowout loss to the 49ers is going to have a bad effect on team morale. It’s easy to see them pressing this week against the Chargers.

Here are the six games to pick (times in Pacific):

Vikings @ Bears, 10:00 AM

Seahawks @ Bengals, 10:00 AM

Saints @ Texans, 10:00 AM

49ers @ Browns, 10:00 AM

Patriots @ Raiders, 1:05 PM

Lions @ Bucs, 1:25 PM