Chiefs vs Broncos TNF Thread: Can Russell Wilson cook against a division rival?

Thursday Night Football continues to come together with intriguing matchups, and we might have ourselves the most one-sided of them all thus far when the Denver Broncos travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs this week.

The Broncos, standing at 1-4 this season, have losses to the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Washington Commanders, and Las Vegas Raiders this season, with their lone victory coming over the Chicago Bears in comeback fashion during Week 4.

The Chiefs, on the other hand, have strung together four consecutive victories after a stunning Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium, defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, New York Jets, and Minnesota Vikings thus far.

With Denver likely playing from behind, can Russell Wilson put together a good performance in primetime, keeping his team in the game?

Or, will it be yet another disappointing performance for the Broncos, sliding them to 1-5 on the season?

DraftKings Sportsbook places the Chiefs as 10.5-point favorites, with the over/under set at 47.5 points for the game.