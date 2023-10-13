Golden Nuggets: PJ Walker it is

Of course, it works the other way, too. Aiyuk thought he might have another big game against the Dallas Cowboys. Aiyuk is the 49ers’ best receiver on the 49ers at defeating man coverage, which the Cowboys play at a high rate.

“I was super excited for the game plan,” Aiyuk said. “But it was a little bit different and it ended up being George. So you never really know.

“You wait your turn to make a play and try to make all the plays that come your way. We all know that it can be any given week, and that’s super fun, super exciting because we know if you keep your head down and put your work in, eventually, it’s going to come back around to you.”

“I think we’ve all been through so much stuff together — grinding together,” Aiyuk said. “We all share similar struggles. It’s always a good feeling for yourself when you get to have your time to go out there and do what you want to do.

“So you know how it is for your brother when he gets to do it, as well. We feel for each other. We all know that we’re in this together.”

“The Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback is not expected to play on Sunday. According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Deshaun Watson is out with a lingering shoulder injury.”

“Brock knows how to read stuff, and he can work through the progression fast,” one opposing coach said. “Against Pittsburgh, Kyle dials up a Cover 2 beater, Brock sees the safety start to roll to the post, and he doesn’t even look over there to the Cover 2 beater. He gets it in McCaffrey’s hands now. That is why Purdy is perfect for what Kyle wants to do, and with the skill they have, that is an effective combination.

Citing examples such as these, opposing coaches think Purdy has helped expand the playbook for Shanahan, leading to some more aggressive calls. The team has nonetheless leaned heavier toward the run in neutral situations — early downs, early in games — with Purdy behind center than when Garoppolo was there.”

“Keeps the offense guessing,” Garrett said. “That’s what we want to do. We don’t want to allow them to get comfortable with us being in one position — whether it’s me, Z [Smith] and O [Okoronkwo] — and allow them to just tip us or double us, whatever their game plan is. So it just allows us to jump in the call we want in certain situations and get freed up for one-on-ones.”

Schwartz, meanwhile, has relied on his defensive backs to hold up more often in man coverage. The Browns have been in man 53.7% of the time this year (compared with 45.5% last year), sixth highest in the league.