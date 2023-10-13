George Kittle on if he’d wear a ‘F Dallas’ tee knowing he’d get fined: ‘100%. I’d do it again’

Everybody knows George Kittle. He’s a character. He’s hilarious. And he has fun playing the game. After scoring a touchdown in Week 5 against the Cowboys, Kittle showed off a tee that had some...choice words about his opponent:

A nod to former 49ers LB Gary Plummer in the ‘90s, as Kittle wasn’t the first and won’t be the last. Cowboys’ star edge rusher Micah Parsons wasn’t happy about it, but Parsons came off as a disgruntled employee who just got his butt kicked.

Kyle Shanahan has seen Kittle evolve since his time as a Niner. Here’s how Kyle described George earlier this week: “But it’s funny, you go back and watch his film from the first year, and he had no ponytails, socks were pulled up perfect, no wristbands. Now you watch him now and he is WWE rock star. So it’s been fun to be with him this whole time.”

As for the shirt, Shanahan didn’t think much of it: “Just Kittle. WWE stuff, entertainment. Not really much, just smiled at it.”

That’s a great answer. This is a game. It’s entertainment. Kittle is having fun, and when you’re up big after your third touchdown, you deserve to poke fun at the “Super Bowl contender.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the NFL is considering fining Kittle for his shirt, since it contained a “profane message” and according to the rules, personal messages carry a fine of $10,927.

That fine became official Thursday morning:

The NFL has fined 49ers TE George Kittle $13,699 for use of abusive language for his profane Dallas T-shirt displayed after a touchdown last week, per source. (Photo via @SportsCenter) pic.twitter.com/4YOlgONojm — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 13, 2023

Kittle acknowledged that he’d probably get fined on Thursday: “Probably get a fine. Wore a personalized T-shirt. Maybe an inappropriate word. It is what it is. It’s a decision I made. If they want to fine me, they fine me.”

As you might imagine, Kittle doesn’t regret his choice, and would do it again when asked whether the T-shirt was worth the penalty/fine: ‘100 percent. I’d do it again.’