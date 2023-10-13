Dre Greenlaw and Elijah Mitchell are officially questionable for Sunday’s game

The 49ers released their final injury report. Linebacker Dre Grenlaw (hamstring) and running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) are both questionable. They were limited during Friday’s practice.

Aaron Banks (shoulder) was a full participant and is not listed on the injury report, which is good news considering Banks missed essentially two quarters against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cleveland Browns ruled out quarterback Deshaun Watson (right shoulder), wide receiver Cedric Tillman (hip), and All-Pro guard Joel Bitonio (knee). Tight end David Njoku (hand/face) and center Ethan Pocic (chest/knee/foot) are both questionable.

Greenlaw will likely be a game-time decision to see if his hamstring heals with a couple more days of rest. Kyle Shanahan had high praise for the 49ers linebacker duo. He compared Fred Warner and Greenlaw to the Chicago Bears linebacker duo of Brian Urlacher and Lance Briggs from the 2000s when Shanahan spoke with Greg Papa on 49ers Game Plan:

“I feel like we got Urlacher and Lance just the way those two guys are the way they fly around whenever a guy catches it as soon as he turns around, one of those guys is hitting them.

And they’re doing it pretty hard and, you know, it’s really nice seeing them punch the ball and get it out in practice because our offense, we take so many shots from those guys.

They punch us every single play, in OTAs, in training camp, every day at practice, you should see the calluses on their knuckles. I mean, our guys have bruises all over their forearms and ribs, and they get so irritated with it, and they want me to stop, have them stop it.

And I’m always this close to doing it because it seems messed up sometimes. But then we all sit and watch them carry over to the game, and I was like, all right, they can keep doing it to us because they do it to guys in the game. They’re not quite ready, and they get that ball out a ton.”

Numbers can’t quantify what Greenlaw brings to the table as far as ferociousness. So Dre missing any time would be a significant loss for the 49ers.