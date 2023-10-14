44 percent of 49ers fans want the team to address cornerback at the trade deadline

The votes are in. Dan Graziano of ESPN reported this week that he believes the San Francisco 49ers will be active at the trade deadline. The 49ers roster is loaded, but given their salary cap space, the team can be proactive by adding talent for depth or an impact player.

Coming into the season, the concern with the roster was at right tackle. Colton McKivitz is starting for the first time in his career and replaced 49ers first-round draft pick Mike McGlinchey, who departed for the Denver Broncos in free agency. McKivitz’s performance has improved as the year has progressed. Facing TJ Watt, Micah Parsons, and Myles Garrett in the first six weeks is a tall task for any RT. Through two of the three tests, McKivitz has performed admirably. Thirty-seven percent of 49ers would like to see the team address the offensive line at the trade deadline.

As far as the cornerback situation, Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir have been stellar through five weeks. It’s the nickel cornerback position and the depth that’s concerning. If the 49ers address the position with a starting outside corner, Lenoir would move into the nickel spot as a result and fortify the secondary. A stout defense would only become tougher with that addition. Forty-four percent of fans want an addition at cornerback.

Nineteen percent of fans believe the team is fine with the current roster. Injuries can strike at any time, teams will fall out of playoff contention and look to move expensive players as rentals, and stopping other teams from improving are all reasons to be active at the trade deadline. Look no further than 2018 when the 49ers lost Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 3 to a knee injury. While the 49ers still had a long ways to go as Super Bowl contenders, that season was all but over when that happened.

The goal is to push for the Lombardi. The team seems to be all-in on the goal.