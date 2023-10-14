49ers-Browns: Best bets for Sunday

Shooters shoot. Sometimes, you swish, and sometimes you throw up a brick. After a perfect week, our picks for Sunday night football went 1-3 against the Dallas Cowboys. San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle cashed the over on his receiving prop, but wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk didn’t score. Betting on the Cowboys’ defense to test the 49ers and hold them to under 30 points was a mistake. Our same game parlay also missed.

Whoops.

Last week’s showing has our picks up to 10-9 on the season. Another week and another chance to cash some bets. Let’s take a look at some prop bets courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Cleveland Browns have yet to surrender a rushing touchdown on the season. That changes on Sunday, so lock in Christian McCaffrey for his 15th straight game with a touchdown at -175. Some forecasts in Cleveland call for rain and wind, so expect to see a healthy showing of the run game. The team has expressed a concerted effort to keep McCaffrey’s streak going. McCaffrey’s anytime TD with a 49ers win sits at -135. I’ll take it.

Deshaun Watson is out on Sunday, and in his place is XFL legend P.J. Walker. Walker’s passing yard number sits at 166.5, so let’s take the under. The 49ers defense and the weather make this a great play at -125.

Speaking of running the ball, Deebo Samuel’s rushing yard number sits at 13.5. Let’s take the over at -120. The Browns struggle with pre-snap motion, and it’s a good bet Samuel takes an end around or handoff for 14 yards, at least.

The same game parlay I am targeting is the 49ers’ win, McCaffrey’s TD, Walker under 166.5 passing yards, and over 13.5 rushing yards for Samuel. That number sits at +405, a nice chance to win some money!

