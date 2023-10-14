49ers promote 2 players from the practice squad to the active roster

The 49ers announced a pair of promotions to the active roster on Saturday afternoon ahead of Sunday’s contest against the Cleveland Browns.

Cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles and linebacker Curtis Robinson were both standard elevations from the practice squad. The lone time Jean-Charles saw the field was in Week 3. Robinson hasn’t seen a live game-rep since the first week of the season. He could be insurance if Dre Greenlaw, who is questionable with a hamstring injury, isn’t healthy enough to suit up.

We’d likely see each linebacker bump up in the rotation, with Oren Burks and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles starting, then Burks staying on the field on passing downs if Greenlaw can’t go.

Rookie Dee Winters made two appearances in garbage time, but it’s unclear whether Steve Wilks trusts him enough to play the first-year sixth-rounder when the game is close.

Two players were fined from the Cowboys on Saturday afternoon. Each was a penalty induced by Christian McCaffrey. That’s the sixth defender this season to be flagged the following week after some type of penalty relating to McCaffrey: