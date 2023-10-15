49ers vs. Browns: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

We can talk about the Dallas Cowboys loss for another three weeks, but for now, it’s time to move to Week 6 and the next opponent of the San Francisco 49ers. They are heading to Cleveland Ohio to face the Cleveland Browns. Can Cleveland hand San Francisco it’s first loss or will they remember they are the Browns through the game and let the 49ers cruise to 6-0? Time to find out. This will be a morning game with Kevin Burkhardt will be providing the play-by-play and Greg Olsen will be doing color commentary.

The 49ers are riding off one of the most impressive wins in the NFL, giving the Dallas Cowboys a 42-10 beatdown in Week 5. Now a different test presents itself to the 49ers. Going into Week 5, the Cowboys were riding as the top-ranked defense. The 49ers beat them down so hard that the Browns are now the No. 1 defense. This is led by defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz who has given Kyle Shanahan problems in the past with his schemes. This could be another monkey to get off Shanahan’s back.

Brock Purdy has put up near-unheard of numbers and now the question isn’t if he’s good, but how good. There’s even questions on his eliteness. If Purdy can carve this Browns defense like he did against the Cowboys, the questions are going to get even more frequent and our eyerolls will follow with the lazy takes on Purdy. Purdy has been cruising with a trustworthy offense and relentless defense making them the best team in the league

The Browns have Browns issues. Quarterback Deshaun Watson has been ruled out for Sunday. Watson is dealing with a shoulder injury which means Dorian Thompson-Robinson will probably be the starting quarterback on Sunday. This makes many think the 49ers are going to run all over the Browns, and to that I say, this game is no gimmie. I don’t need to remind everyone of a certain Las Vegas Raiders game where the backup quarterback forced Brock Purdy into a shootout last year. The same could happen here. Then again it’s the Browns and they are a bit of a mess. Tight end David Njoku who recently suffered some burn injuries is slated to play.

The Browns defense could make this interesting. The 49ers line has moved to 10 points on some sportsbooks with the Watson news. Another element to add to this is the...uh...elements. There is a 50% chance of rain in Cleveland on Sunday.

On the 49ers side of things, linebacker Dre Greenlaw did not practice this week and is listed as questionable. Running back Elijah Mitchell who missed Week 5 against the Cowboys is also questionable to play due to a knee injury.

Date: Sunday, October 14, 2023

Kickoff: 10:00 AM PST, 1:00PM EST

Location: Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH

Network: Fox

Play-by-Play: Kevin Burkhardt

Color Analyst: Greg Olsen

Broadcast Map (Via 506sports) The 49ers are in Red:

SB Nation Affiliate: Dawgs By Nature

Odds: 49ers -9.5at DraftKings Sportsbook

Total: 36

For more betting information, please visit DraftKings Sportsbook.