Golden Nuggets: Game day!

“The size, the speed, the craftiness, the agility,” Williams said. “What doesn’t pop off the film is probably the better question. He’s one of those players that has everything. Literally has everything. Can run around you. Can run through you. Can make you look stupid with agility moves. He’s a juggernaut.”

“It was May 2012 and Gipson, the San Francisco 49ers free safety, was an undrafted free agent from Wyoming who had just endured a rookie minicamp practice that seemed to justify the NFL’s lack of interest. Gipson, whose only contract offer was from the Browns, went outside and sat on a curb so his roommate wouldn’t overhear his conversation with his mom, Kimberly. His dad, Michael, owned T&A Trucking, and he was prepared to join the family business.

“I remember being like, ‘I don’t think I’m good enough,’ ” Gipson said. “I’m ready to come home.’ … She was telling me that I had to stick it out. And I’m trying to convince her, ‘It’s a long shot. It’s not going to happen. I might as well just start my life.’ ”

More than 11 years later, Gipson is enjoying a life he never had imagined, thanks to that two-hour conversation. On Sunday, Gipson, who has more than $40 million in career earnings, a Pro Bowl berth and the third most interceptions (33) among active NFL players, will return to Ohio when the 49ers visit the Browns.”

“All of which makes Sunday’s game an interesting chess match between Schwartz and Shanahan’s run-heavy offense and perhaps a precursor to the 49ers’ game in Philadelphia in December. Shanahan and the 49ers offense have as much experience with the Wide 9 as any team considering they’ve practiced against it from May through August for the past four years. But those practice sessions haven’t gotten any easier with time, and when Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead and the other starters on the field, the defense usually wins the day.

Shanahan said the Wide 9 has weaknesses just as any alignment does. But identifying them and acting on them are often two different things.”

“I’m surprised that the 49ers’ most formidable opponent through the first five weeks was … the Rams. Last year’s Super Bowl Hangover squad looked like a rebuild waiting to happen. Now Sean McVay is invigorated, the line has improved, Puka Nacua is a rookie sensation, Cooper Kupp is healthy and — perhaps most important — Matthew Stafford looks like a completely different dude. The two teams play in the regular-season finale at Levi’s. I believe the Rams will either already be a playoff team by then, or they’ll have a chance to qualify for the postseason. They should get better as the season goes on.”

“He fit in well, was able to get through three full practices, learning, picking up our scheme,” Shanahan said. “I think some styles he’s used in the past are very similar, so I think he’ll pick it up fast and excited to see him here on Sunday.”